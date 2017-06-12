Medina County auditor releases financial and real estate report for June 5-9
MEDINA, Ohio - Medina County Auditor Mike Kovack has released the following information about county finances for the week of June 5-9: Overall revenues for the county this week were $3,774,322.39. The largest income was from sewer charges, at $300,510.91.
