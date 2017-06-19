Medina County auditor releases financ...

Medina County auditor releases financial and real estate report for June 12-16

Tuesday Jun 20

MEDINA, Ohio - Medina County Auditor Mike Kovack has released the following information about county finances for the week of June 12-16: Overall revenues for the county this week were $3,445,659.69. The largest income was from local government, at $358,475.01.

