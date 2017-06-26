Medina councilman calls for cleanup of blighted areas near Medina Steakhouse property
Medina City Councilman-at-large Bill Lamb wants City Council to put a plan in place to clean up blighted areas on the near west side, including this corner of West Liberty and South Prospect streets. The gas station that used to occupy this space was torn down more than 50 years ago.
