Medina and Brunswick host a bevy of July 4 activities
Medina and Brunswick residents and visitors will have much to choose from when it comes to July 4 weekend entertainment options this year. The annual Brunswick Summer Celebration kicks the festivities off when it begins at 5 p.m. June 29 at Brunswick High School, 3553 Center Road.
