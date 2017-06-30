Ken Dukes Stadium field turf replacement, other summer projects under ...
Workers from A-Turf Artificial Turf Systems have stripped away the old artificial turf from the field at Ken Dukes Stadium at Medina High School and are now laying the foundation and pad. The new turf field is expected to be completed by mid-July.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Medina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dozens more charges filed against Ohio police i...
|Jun 25
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|Dozens more charges filed against Akron man acc...
|Jun 25
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|Holiday Sands (Jul '06)
|Jun 22
|Buffalo
|204
|Ask Mary Beth - Where to buy reclaimed wood (Jul '08)
|Jun 21
|jennifer
|19
|Body discovered in Barberton alley (Aug '08)
|Jun 15
|barbertonian
|188
|Jim Poulpee and the Tippy Toe Tappers
|Jun 14
|Jim Poulpee
|4
|Akron Urban League Renews Its Partnership to Ai...
|Jun 10
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Medina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC