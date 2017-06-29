Historic Worden Heritage Homestead slated for demolition in Hinckley Township
Some 157 years of history will soon end when the Worden Heritage Homestead in Hinckley Township is demolished by the Cleveland Metroparks. The Medina County house, built in 1860 by Hiram Worden and home to four generations of his family, was purchased by the Metroparks in 1984.
