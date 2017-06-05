Highland schools news: National Speec...

Highland schools news: National Speech and Debate Competition,...

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 5 Read more: Brunswick Sun Times

Highland schools news: National Speech and Debate Competition, Students of the Year, athletic commitments, National Junior Honor Society, DARE Educator of the Year Highland High School students, from left, Taylor Jo Headrick, Quade Mainzer and AbbyGrace Catron will travel to Birmingham, Ala., later this month for the National Speech and Debate Competition. Also competing will be recent Highland graduate Braden Webb.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brunswick Sun Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Medina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Akron Urban League Renews Its Partnership to Ai... 19 hr Mr Shhhhh 1
News Official: Man pleads guilty in 2015 Akron murder 19 hr Mr Shhhhh 1
Jim Poulpee and the Tippy Toe Tappers Jun 1 Poulpee 3
News Akron 11 mins ago 4:55 p.m.Akron Police charge ... May 27 Mr Shhhhh 1
News Feds OK plan to sell Norton Homes (Feb '08) May 27 leechy 9
Who recalls Todd Hickman (akron) (Sep '11) May 22 Ledesv 68
guess who (Feb '15) May 20 USS LIBERTY 23
See all Medina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Medina Forum Now

Medina Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Medina Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Microsoft
  3. North Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Medina, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,193 • Total comments across all topics: 281,673,493

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC