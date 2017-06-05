Highland schools news: National Speech and Debate Competition,...
Highland schools news: National Speech and Debate Competition, Students of the Year, athletic commitments, National Junior Honor Society, DARE Educator of the Year Highland High School students, from left, Taylor Jo Headrick, Quade Mainzer and AbbyGrace Catron will travel to Birmingham, Ala., later this month for the National Speech and Debate Competition. Also competing will be recent Highland graduate Braden Webb.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brunswick Sun Times.
Add your comments below
Medina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Akron Urban League Renews Its Partnership to Ai...
|19 hr
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|Official: Man pleads guilty in 2015 Akron murder
|19 hr
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|Jim Poulpee and the Tippy Toe Tappers
|Jun 1
|Poulpee
|3
|Akron 11 mins ago 4:55 p.m.Akron Police charge ...
|May 27
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|Feds OK plan to sell Norton Homes (Feb '08)
|May 27
|leechy
|9
|Who recalls Todd Hickman (akron) (Sep '11)
|May 22
|Ledesv
|68
|guess who (Feb '15)
|May 20
|USS LIBERTY
|23
Find what you want!
Search Medina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC