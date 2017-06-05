Highland schools news: National Speech and Debate Competition, Students of the Year, athletic commitments, National Junior Honor Society, DARE Educator of the Year Highland High School students, from left, Taylor Jo Headrick, Quade Mainzer and AbbyGrace Catron will travel to Birmingham, Ala., later this month for the National Speech and Debate Competition. Also competing will be recent Highland graduate Braden Webb.

