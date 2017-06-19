Highland school board moves toward November bond issue for elementary schools
The Highland Local Schools Board of Education is moving forward with plans to place a bond issue on the November ballot. The bond issue would cover the cost of replacing the district's three aging elementary schools and renovating the middle school.
