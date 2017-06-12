Here's a chance to see your art work all around the county: Whit & Whimsey
Are you ready for a BIG party? Next year, Medina County will celebrate its bicentennial along with the city of Medina and Chatham Township. County Commissioner William Hutson is chairing a committee of all the communities, to get us all involved in the fun.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Medina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Body discovered in Barberton alley (Aug '08)
|Thu
|barbertonian
|188
|Jim Poulpee and the Tippy Toe Tappers
|Wed
|Jim Poulpee
|4
|Akron Urban League Renews Its Partnership to Ai...
|Jun 10
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|Official: Man pleads guilty in 2015 Akron murder
|Jun 10
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|Akron 11 mins ago 4:55 p.m.Akron Police charge ...
|May 27
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|Feds OK plan to sell Norton Homes (Feb '08)
|May 27
|leechy
|9
|Who recalls Todd Hickman (akron) (Sep '11)
|May 22
|Ledesv
|68
Find what you want!
Search Medina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC