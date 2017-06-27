Five charged with installing skimmers...

Five charged with installing skimmers at gas station pumps, stealing credit card numbers

Five Florida residents were indicted Wednesday and charged with placing skimmers on gas station pump credit card machines in Northeast Ohio and Wisconsin and using the stolen data to make thousands of dollars in purchases. Ernesto Camacho Senti, Isbel Falcon Trujillo, Lester Enrique Castaneda, Richard Rivera Garcia and Josue Michel Garcia Moret, all of the Miami area, face conspiracy and aggravated identity theft charges.

