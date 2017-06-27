Five charged with installing skimmers at gas station pumps, stealing credit card numbers
Five Florida residents were indicted Wednesday and charged with placing skimmers on gas station pump credit card machines in Northeast Ohio and Wisconsin and using the stolen data to make thousands of dollars in purchases. Ernesto Camacho Senti, Isbel Falcon Trujillo, Lester Enrique Castaneda, Richard Rivera Garcia and Josue Michel Garcia Moret, all of the Miami area, face conspiracy and aggravated identity theft charges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Medina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dozens more charges filed against Ohio police i...
|Jun 25
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|Dozens more charges filed against Akron man acc...
|Jun 25
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|Holiday Sands (Jul '06)
|Jun 22
|Buffalo
|204
|Ask Mary Beth - Where to buy reclaimed wood (Jul '08)
|Jun 21
|jennifer
|19
|Body discovered in Barberton alley (Aug '08)
|Jun 15
|barbertonian
|188
|Jim Poulpee and the Tippy Toe Tappers
|Jun 14
|Jim Poulpee
|4
|Akron Urban League Renews Its Partnership to Ai...
|Jun 10
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Medina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC