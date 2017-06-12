Fired employee returns to former workplace, steals files: Solon police blotter
Solon police arrested a Medina man who returned to his workplace, from which he had been fired, and stole files. Solon police arrested a Medina man who returned to his workplace, from which he had been fired, and stole files.( Theft, Aurora Road: At 8:30 a.m. June 9, representatives of Swagelok, 31400 Aurora Road, contacted police to report that a man, 45, of Medina, who had been terminated from the company five months earlier and was told not to return, had entered the business through an unlocked loading dock door.
