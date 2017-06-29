Fiber network still suffering growing...

Fiber network still suffering growing pains

The customer base for the Medina County fiber optic communications network is growing but is still short of generating enough in user fees to pay back the loan to construct it. David Corrado, chief operating officer, said the network has seen a big increase in customers in the past few months, but most of the fees generated by those customers has been reinvested in new equipment and engineering services to attract more customers.

