Council quickly votes in favor of MTFD takeover
Medina Township Trustee chair Bill Ostmann and city of Medina Fire Chief Bob Painter discuss the benefits of the city taking over the township's fire services with Medina City Council June 12. Medina Township Trustee chair Bill Ostmann and city of Medina Fire Chief Bob Painter discuss the benefits of the city taking over the township's fire services with Medina City Council June 12. MEDINA - It will be a done deal if Medina Township Trustees vote to approve it on their end June 15. That vote, unfortunately, will come after The Post's print deadline, but trustees are expected to vote in favor, according to the board's chair, Bill Ostmann. Continuing coverage can be found on Facebook and at Medinapost.com .
