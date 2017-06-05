Concrete placement closing portion of W. Smith tonight
The city of Medina announced a construction delay to the westbound access within the construction zone of W. Smith Road. The delay is expected to begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 7, and continue to 6 a.m. Thursday, June 8. Concrete pavement placement will occur along W. Smith Road from S. State Road to the railroad tracks at 791 W. Smith Road.
