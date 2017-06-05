Concrete placement closing portion of...

Concrete placement closing portion of W. Smith tonight

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 7 Read more: Trading Post

The city of Medina announced a construction delay to the westbound access within the construction zone of W. Smith Road. The delay is expected to begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 7, and continue to 6 a.m. Thursday, June 8. Concrete pavement placement will occur along W. Smith Road from S. State Road to the railroad tracks at 791 W. Smith Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trading Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Medina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Akron Urban League Renews Its Partnership to Ai... Sat Mr Shhhhh 1
News Official: Man pleads guilty in 2015 Akron murder Sat Mr Shhhhh 1
Jim Poulpee and the Tippy Toe Tappers Jun 1 Poulpee 3
News Akron 11 mins ago 4:55 p.m.Akron Police charge ... May 27 Mr Shhhhh 1
News Feds OK plan to sell Norton Homes (Feb '08) May 27 leechy 9
Who recalls Todd Hickman (akron) (Sep '11) May 22 Ledesv 68
guess who (Feb '15) May 20 USS LIBERTY 23
See all Medina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Medina Forum Now

Medina Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Medina Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Medina, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,440 • Total comments across all topics: 281,703,881

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC