City eyes takeover of Medina Twp. Fir...

City eyes takeover of Medina Twp. Fire Dept.

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 8 Read more: Trading Post

While city of Medina leaders are confident services would improve and costs saved, some on the Medina Township side are resistant. Both the city of Medina and Medina Township are considering a three-year contract that would turn over all Medina Township Fire Department services and equipment to the Medina Fire Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trading Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Medina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Akron Urban League Renews Its Partnership to Ai... Sat Mr Shhhhh 1
News Official: Man pleads guilty in 2015 Akron murder Sat Mr Shhhhh 1
Jim Poulpee and the Tippy Toe Tappers Jun 1 Poulpee 3
News Akron 11 mins ago 4:55 p.m.Akron Police charge ... May 27 Mr Shhhhh 1
News Feds OK plan to sell Norton Homes (Feb '08) May 27 leechy 9
Who recalls Todd Hickman (akron) (Sep '11) May 22 Ledesv 68
guess who (Feb '15) May 20 USS LIBERTY 23
See all Medina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Medina Forum Now

Medina Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Medina Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Medina, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,673 • Total comments across all topics: 281,705,397

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC