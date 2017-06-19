Burglar breaks window, steals gaming system: Medina Police Blotter

Burglary, Guilford Boulevard: Police reported a burglary at a home in the 800 block of Gilford Boulevard at 1:43 a.m. June 19. According to the victim, a rock was thrown through a window and an Xbox gaming system was stolen. Assault, E. Smith Road: A man reported that a woman "charged at and hit him" at 5:30 p.m. June 18. The incident was under investigation at the time of the report.

