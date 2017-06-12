AAUW awards this year's scholarship to non-traditional students

The Medina County Branch of the American Association of University Women has awarded two $2,000 scholarships to non-traditional women students, Brankica Balaban and AnnMarie Miesowitz. Recipients were introduced and the awards were presented at the branch's annual dinner meeting on May 18. "Interest from the AAUW Scholarship Fund and income from the annual Used Book Sale contributed to the award," commented scholarship chairperson Cherie Ingraham, "and it is the first time since the scholarship program began in 1992 that we have been able to offer this large of an amount."

