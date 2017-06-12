AAUW awards this year's scholarship t...

AAUW awards this year's scholarship to non-traditional students

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

The Medina County Branch of the American Association of University Women has awarded two $2,000 scholarships to non-traditional women students, Brankica Balaban and AnnMarie Miesowitz. Recipients were introduced and the awards were presented at the branch's annual dinner meeting on May 18. "Interest from the AAUW Scholarship Fund and income from the annual Used Book Sale contributed to the award," commented scholarship chairperson Cherie Ingraham, "and it is the first time since the scholarship program began in 1992 that we have been able to offer this large of an amount."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Medina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Body discovered in Barberton alley (Aug '08) Thu barbertonian 188
Jim Poulpee and the Tippy Toe Tappers Wed Jim Poulpee 4
News Akron Urban League Renews Its Partnership to Ai... Jun 10 Mr Shhhhh 1
News Official: Man pleads guilty in 2015 Akron murder Jun 10 Mr Shhhhh 1
News Akron 11 mins ago 4:55 p.m.Akron Police charge ... May 27 Mr Shhhhh 1
News Feds OK plan to sell Norton Homes (Feb '08) May 27 leechy 9
Who recalls Todd Hickman (akron) (Sep '11) May 22 Ledesv 68
See all Medina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Medina Forum Now

Medina Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Medina Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Medina, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,516 • Total comments across all topics: 281,797,844

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC