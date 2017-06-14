14 things to do with your dad Father's Day weekend
Father's Day is a special time to celebrate everything dads do for their families. Rather than giving dad another boring tie and breakfast in bed, surprise your dad with something special by taking him to one of many events happening all over Northeast Ohio.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Medina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Akron Urban League Renews Its Partnership to Ai...
|Jun 10
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|Official: Man pleads guilty in 2015 Akron murder
|Jun 10
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|Jim Poulpee and the Tippy Toe Tappers
|Jun 1
|Poulpee
|3
|Akron 11 mins ago 4:55 p.m.Akron Police charge ...
|May 27
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|Feds OK plan to sell Norton Homes (Feb '08)
|May 27
|leechy
|9
|Who recalls Todd Hickman (akron) (Sep '11)
|May 22
|Ledesv
|68
|guess who (Feb '15)
|May 20
|USS LIBERTY
|23
Find what you want!
Search Medina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC