14 things to do with your dad Father'...

14 things to do with your dad Father's Day weekend

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Cleveland.com

Father's Day is a special time to celebrate everything dads do for their families. Rather than giving dad another boring tie and breakfast in bed, surprise your dad with something special by taking him to one of many events happening all over Northeast Ohio.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Medina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Akron Urban League Renews Its Partnership to Ai... Jun 10 Mr Shhhhh 1
News Official: Man pleads guilty in 2015 Akron murder Jun 10 Mr Shhhhh 1
Jim Poulpee and the Tippy Toe Tappers Jun 1 Poulpee 3
News Akron 11 mins ago 4:55 p.m.Akron Police charge ... May 27 Mr Shhhhh 1
News Feds OK plan to sell Norton Homes (Feb '08) May 27 leechy 9
Who recalls Todd Hickman (akron) (Sep '11) May 22 Ledesv 68
guess who (Feb '15) May 20 USS LIBERTY 23
See all Medina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Medina Forum Now

Medina Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Medina Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
 

Medina, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,492 • Total comments across all topics: 281,753,879

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC