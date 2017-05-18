Westbound drivers on West Smith Road in Medina should expect delays on Monday
Drivers traveling through the construction zone on West Smith Road should expect significant delays Monday as contractors install concrete pavement in a portion of the westbound lane. Construction vehicles will be using the westbound access lane of West Smith Road as workers install pavement on the northbound lane of South State Road from West Smith Road to the railroad tracks and along West Smith near the South State intersection.
