Werner, Abbott advance in Medina Muni primaries
Republican candidates Gary Werner and Nancy Abbott will advance to the general election in November in the Medina Municipal Judge and Clerk races, respectively. Werner, 55, of Brunswick, had two other opponents, including Joe Salzgeber, 48, of Brunswick, and Fred Bougher, 65, of Medina.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trading Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Medina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Corrupt - Judge Carol Dezso, Summit County DR C... (Jan '16)
|8 hr
|Concerned Father
|22
|Medina County to seek bids for house razings (Aug '13)
|16 hr
|Baboon Head
|2
|What happened to Krista (Apr '10)
|Tue
|Bella
|8
|K8SCI, Rick Wells (Jan '16)
|May 1
|Oopah Loopah
|4
|Jim Poulpee and the Tippy Toe Tappers
|May 1
|Nogamen Totchkie
|2
|Pregnant With child's teacher
|Apr 30
|Dr Ruth s Panties
|2
|What's With All The Panhandlers? (Sep '10)
|Apr 29
|Saint jimmie
|24
Find what you want!
Search Medina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC