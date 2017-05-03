Werner, Abbott advance in Medina Muni...

Werner, Abbott advance in Medina Muni primaries

Republican candidates Gary Werner and Nancy Abbott will advance to the general election in November in the Medina Municipal Judge and Clerk races, respectively. Werner, 55, of Brunswick, had two other opponents, including Joe Salzgeber, 48, of Brunswick, and Fred Bougher, 65, of Medina.

