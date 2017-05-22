Things to do on Memorial Day weekend in Medina County

VFW Post 9520 and American Legion Post 234 will present a Memorial Day program at 10 a.m. on Memorial Day at Visintainer Middle School , 1459 Pearl Road. The program will be followed by a parade that will step off from the school at 10:30 a.m. and proceed to Westview Cemetery at the corner of Pearl and Center roads, where a ceremony will be held.

