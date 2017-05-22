Things to do on Memorial Day weekend ...

Things to do on Memorial Day weekend in Medina County

23 hrs ago

VFW Post 9520 and American Legion Post 234 will present a Memorial Day program at 10 a.m. on Memorial Day at Visintainer Middle School , 1459 Pearl Road. The program will be followed by a parade that will step off from the school at 10:30 a.m. and proceed to Westview Cemetery at the corner of Pearl and Center roads, where a ceremony will be held.

