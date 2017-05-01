Talk it Out: Primary elections are tomorrow; will you vote for your local tax issue?
Primary elections don't often garner the excitement or attention that November general elections do, but that doesn't mean there aren't some important issues on the ballot tomorrow - many of which will affect your household bottom line. Cuyahoga, Medina and Summit counties all have money issues on the ballot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Medina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What happened to Krista (Apr '10)
|15 hr
|Bella
|8
|K8SCI, Rick Wells (Jan '16)
|Mon
|Oopah Loopah
|4
|Jim Poulpee and the Tippy Toe Tappers
|Mon
|Nogamen Totchkie
|2
|Pregnant With child's teacher
|Sun
|Dr Ruth s Panties
|2
|What's With All The Panhandlers? (Sep '10)
|Apr 29
|Saint jimmie
|24
|Authorities: Armed Akron man impersonated offic...
|Apr 27
|Hondo
|1
|Dozens turn out for SummitPAC kickoff to restor...
|Apr 27
|Deductbox
|1
Find what you want!
Search Medina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC