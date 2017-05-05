Salem Mennonite celebrates 9,000-square-foot addition
Those are just a few of the changes that have come to the Zuercher Road church, which was founded in 1886 and still retains its original sanctuary. But now, with membership on the upswing, there's even more change, one that will be celebrated at an open house on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. The public is invited to see Salem's new addition -- nearly 9,000 square feet that includes a new church hall, two new Sunday school/meeting rooms and a spacious entry hall with sunlights and windows that make the most of the views of the local countryside.
