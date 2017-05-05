Salem Mennonite celebrates 9,000-squa...

Salem Mennonite celebrates 9,000-square-foot addition

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: The Daily Record

Those are just a few of the changes that have come to the Zuercher Road church, which was founded in 1886 and still retains its original sanctuary. But now, with membership on the upswing, there's even more change, one that will be celebrated at an open house on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. The public is invited to see Salem's new addition -- nearly 9,000 square feet that includes a new church hall, two new Sunday school/meeting rooms and a spacious entry hall with sunlights and windows that make the most of the views of the local countryside.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Medina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Corrupt - Judge Carol Dezso, Summit County DR C... (Jan '16) 23 hr Concerned Father 22
News Medina County to seek bids for house razings (Aug '13) Wed Baboon Head 2
What happened to Krista (Apr '10) Tue Bella 8
K8SCI, Rick Wells (Jan '16) May 1 Oopah Loopah 4
Jim Poulpee and the Tippy Toe Tappers May 1 Nogamen Totchkie 2
Pregnant With child's teacher Apr 30 Dr Ruth s Panties 2
What's With All The Panhandlers? (Sep '10) Apr 29 Saint jimmie 24
See all Medina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Medina Forum Now

Medina Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Medina Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Medina, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,914 • Total comments across all topics: 280,784,840

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC