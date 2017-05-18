Report: Discount Drug Mart to be anch...

Report: Discount Drug Mart to be anchor tenant at former Giant Eagle location

Tuesday May 16 Read more: Chain Store Age

Discount Drug Mart will take over a long-vacant anchor space here at a former Giant Eagle location at The Shoppes of Oakwood Square, something that may give a big boost to the shopping center, reported Columbus Parent. DDM signed a 15-year lease to occupy about 30,000 sq.-ft.

