Portion of Hillview Way closed for 30 days

Hillview Way in Medina will be closed between North Court Street and the entrances to the K-Mart Plaza and Verizon Wireless, from 7 a.m. Monday, May 22, to 6 p.m. Friday, June 23. The expected 30-day closure is for both eastbound and westbound directions, and is necessary for roadway reconstruction. Local access for all properties will be maintained.

