Portion of Hillview Way closed for 30...

Portion of Hillview Way closed for 30 days

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Trading Post

Hillview Way in Medina will be closed between North Court Street and the entrances to the K-Mart Plaza and Verizon Wireless, from 7 a.m. Monday, May 22, to 6 p.m. Friday, June 23. The expected 30-day closure is for both eastbound and westbound directions, and is necessary for roadway reconstruction. Local access for all properties will be maintained.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trading Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Medina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who recalls Todd Hickman (akron) (Sep '11) 4 hr Ledesv 68
guess who (Feb '15) Sat USS LIBERTY 23
News Akron to sell Main St. buildings for project (Jan '08) May 19 Hippies 183
News West Side Neighborhood Watch May 19 Blue 1
Missing cow (Apr '12) May 14 Rosies Left Tit 2
Change a word (Mar '09) May 5 winner 44
Corrupt - Judge Carol Dezso, Summit County DR C... (Jan '16) May 4 Concerned Father 22
See all Medina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Medina Forum Now

Medina Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Medina Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Syria
  5. Egypt
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
 

Medina, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,052 • Total comments across all topics: 281,199,082

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC