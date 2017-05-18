Portion of Hillview Way closed for 30 days
Hillview Way in Medina will be closed between North Court Street and the entrances to the K-Mart Plaza and Verizon Wireless, from 7 a.m. Monday, May 22, to 6 p.m. Friday, June 23. The expected 30-day closure is for both eastbound and westbound directions, and is necessary for roadway reconstruction. Local access for all properties will be maintained.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trading Post.
Add your comments below
Medina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who recalls Todd Hickman (akron) (Sep '11)
|4 hr
|Ledesv
|68
|guess who (Feb '15)
|Sat
|USS LIBERTY
|23
|Akron to sell Main St. buildings for project (Jan '08)
|May 19
|Hippies
|183
|West Side Neighborhood Watch
|May 19
|Blue
|1
|Missing cow (Apr '12)
|May 14
|Rosies Left Tit
|2
|Change a word (Mar '09)
|May 5
|winner
|44
|Corrupt - Judge Carol Dezso, Summit County DR C... (Jan '16)
|May 4
|Concerned Father
|22
Find what you want!
Search Medina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC