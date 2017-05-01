Ohio Amish try simple changes to make...

Ohio Amish try simple changes to make buggies better seen

Members of an especially conservative Amish group in northeast Ohio are adding more reflective features to their black, horse-drawn buggies to increase visibility after some serious crashes. The Akron Beacon Journal reports 300 Swartzentruber Amish families live in Ashland, Medina and Wayne counties.

