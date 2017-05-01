Ohio Amish try simple changes to make buggies better seen
Members of an especially conservative Amish group in northeast Ohio are adding more reflective features to their black, horse-drawn buggies to increase visibility after some serious crashes. The Akron Beacon Journal reports 300 Swartzentruber Amish families live in Ashland, Medina and Wayne counties.
