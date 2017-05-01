Nervous driver gives away pot stash: ...

Nervous driver gives away pot stash: Brunswick Police Blotter

Drug possession, Boston Road: A Brunswick man and a Medina man were cited for marijuana and drug paraphernalia possession at 7:34 p.m. April 14 when their Chrysler PT Cruiser was pulled over for a burned out brake light. Officers asked the suspects if the there was anything illegal inside the car and the passenger and driver, who had become "very shaky and began sweating profusely" said there was not.

