Medina's new yard waste pickup progra...

Medina's new yard waste pickup program off to good start

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 24 Read more: Cleveland.com

The piles of sticks and cans of grass clippings didn't look like much individually today as sanitation workers made a second trash-day sweep through the city's west side neighborhoods. But those little piles have been adding up in the first week of the city's new yard waste pickup program .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Medina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jim Poulpee and the Tippy Toe Tappers 23 hr Poulpee 3
News Akron 11 mins ago 4:55 p.m.Akron Police charge ... May 27 Mr Shhhhh 1
News Feds OK plan to sell Norton Homes (Feb '08) May 27 leechy 9
Who recalls Todd Hickman (akron) (Sep '11) May 22 Ledesv 68
guess who (Feb '15) May 20 USS LIBERTY 23
News Akron to sell Main St. buildings for project (Jan '08) May 19 Hippies 183
News West Side Neighborhood Watch May 19 Blue 1
See all Medina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Medina Forum Now

Medina Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Medina Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. North Korea
  1. Tornado
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Medina, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,896 • Total comments across all topics: 281,461,512

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC