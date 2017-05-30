Medina's new yard waste pickup program off to good start
The piles of sticks and cans of grass clippings didn't look like much individually today as sanitation workers made a second trash-day sweep through the city's west side neighborhoods. But those little piles have been adding up in the first week of the city's new yard waste pickup program .
