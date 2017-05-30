Medina schools news: Ella Canavan office makeover, Inclusion Teacher of the Year
The office and nurse's station at Ella Canavan Elementary School is a much more cheerful place these days, thanks to art teacher Jessica Deyling and the fourth-grade art club. "This started in late fall and slowly carried over to the beginning of the year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Medina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jim Poulpee and the Tippy Toe Tappers
|Thu
|Poulpee
|3
|Akron 11 mins ago 4:55 p.m.Akron Police charge ...
|May 27
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|Feds OK plan to sell Norton Homes (Feb '08)
|May 27
|leechy
|9
|Who recalls Todd Hickman (akron) (Sep '11)
|May 22
|Ledesv
|68
|guess who (Feb '15)
|May 20
|USS LIBERTY
|23
|Akron to sell Main St. buildings for project (Jan '08)
|May 19
|Hippies
|183
|West Side Neighborhood Watch
|May 19
|Blue
|1
Find what you want!
Search Medina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC