Medina says it 'gave permission' to c...

Medina says it 'gave permission' to company to crush concrete

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 23 Read more: Cleveland.com

A city official said that his predecessor "gave permission" to Osborne Concrete to operate their concrete crushing system in 2008, without going through the standard conditional zoning procedure. "Just because they were given permission by the city does not mean they did not have to go through the minimum site plan review process," said Jonathan Mendel, Medina's community development director.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Medina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who recalls Todd Hickman (akron) (Sep '11) May 22 Ledesv 68
guess who (Feb '15) May 20 USS LIBERTY 23
News Akron to sell Main St. buildings for project (Jan '08) May 19 Hippies 183
News West Side Neighborhood Watch May 19 Blue 1
Missing cow (Apr '12) May 14 Rosies Left Tit 2
Change a word (Mar '09) May 5 winner 44
Corrupt - Judge Carol Dezso, Summit County DR C... (Jan '16) May 4 Concerned Father 22
See all Medina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Medina Forum Now

Medina Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Medina Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
 

Medina, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,508 • Total comments across all topics: 281,296,069

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC