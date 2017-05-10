Medina County Park District Wildflowe...

Medina County Park District Wildflower Challenge ends June 1

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 8 Read more: Cleveland.com

Early-blooming wildflowers called spring ephemerals such as spring beauty, yellow trout lily, marsh marigold, and more pop up in fields and woods across Northeast Ohio during early spring. The Medina County Park District encourages us to get out and see them in its Spring Native Wildflower Challenge, which runs the rest of the month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Medina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Change a word (Mar '09) May 5 winner 44
Corrupt - Judge Carol Dezso, Summit County DR C... (Jan '16) May 4 Concerned Father 22
News Medina County to seek bids for house razings (Aug '13) May 3 Baboon Head 2
What happened to Krista (Apr '10) May 2 Bella 8
K8SCI, Rick Wells (Jan '16) May 1 Oopah Loopah 4
Jim Poulpee and the Tippy Toe Tappers May 1 Nogamen Totchkie 2
Pregnant With child's teacher Apr 30 Dr Ruth s Panties 2
See all Medina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Medina Forum Now

Medina Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Medina Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Medina, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,883 • Total comments across all topics: 280,958,095

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC