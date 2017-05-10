Medina County Park District Wildflower Challenge ends June 1
Early-blooming wildflowers called spring ephemerals such as spring beauty, yellow trout lily, marsh marigold, and more pop up in fields and woods across Northeast Ohio during early spring. The Medina County Park District encourages us to get out and see them in its Spring Native Wildflower Challenge, which runs the rest of the month.
