Medina County District Library hoping for another record-breaking year of summer reading fun

Thursday May 18 Read more: Medina Sun

The Medina County District Library 's Summer Reading Game will kick off on May 26 and run through Aug. 5. The libraries hope to exceed last year's record-breaking summer, when 9,100 children and teens played the game and collectively read for the equivalent of 12 years, 131 days in just 10 weeks. This year's theme is Build a Better World.

