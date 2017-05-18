Medina County District Library hoping for another record-breaking year of summer reading fun

The Medina County District Library 's Summer Reading Game will kick off on May 26 and run through Aug. 5. The libraries hope to exceed last year's record-breaking summer, when 9,100 children and teens played the game and collectively read for the equivalent of 12 years, 131 days in just 10 weeks. This year's theme is Build a Better World.

