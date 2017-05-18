Medina County auditor releases financial and real estate report for May 8-12
MEDINA, Ohio - Medina County Auditor Mike Kovack has released the following information about county finances for the week of May 8-12: Overall revenues for the county this week were $3,535,901.11. The largest income was from local government, at $338,155.17.
