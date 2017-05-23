Medina County auditor releases financial and real estate report for May 15-19
MEDINA, Ohio - Medina County Auditor Mike Kovack has released the following information about county finances for the week of May 15-19: Overall revenues for the county this week were $2,713,517.96. The largest income was from sewer payments, at $366,739.06.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Medina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who recalls Todd Hickman (akron) (Sep '11)
|May 22
|Ledesv
|68
|guess who (Feb '15)
|May 20
|USS LIBERTY
|23
|Akron to sell Main St. buildings for project (Jan '08)
|May 19
|Hippies
|183
|West Side Neighborhood Watch
|May 19
|Blue
|1
|Missing cow (Apr '12)
|May 14
|Rosies Left Tit
|2
|Change a word (Mar '09)
|May 5
|winner
|44
|Corrupt - Judge Carol Dezso, Summit County DR C... (Jan '16)
|May 4
|Concerned Father
|22
Find what you want!
Search Medina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC