Medina County auditor releases financial and real estate report for May 1-5

MEDINA, Ohio - Medina County Auditor Mike Kovack has released the following information about county finances for the week of May 1-5: Overall revenues for the county this week were $1,899,641.49. The largest income was from real estate taxes, at $227,497.24.

