Medina County auditor releases financial and real estate report for April 24-28

MEDINA, Ohio - Medina County Auditor Mike Kovack has released the following information about county finances for the week of April 24-28: Overall revenues for the county this week were $4,593,549.66. The largest income was from Homestead and Rollback, at $2,104,847.68.

