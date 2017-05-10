Medina-County 39 mins ago 5:25 p.m.Medina nurse to compete on 'American Ninja Warrior'
Vandendriessche, a Medina resident and labor and delivery nurse at Cleveland Clinic Akron General, will be among those competing for a chance to become the next American Ninja Warrior. "I haven't been training to be a ninja warrior all my life," said Vandendriessche.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.
Comments
Add your comments below
Medina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Change a word (Mar '09)
|May 5
|winner
|44
|Corrupt - Judge Carol Dezso, Summit County DR C... (Jan '16)
|May 4
|Concerned Father
|22
|Medina County to seek bids for house razings (Aug '13)
|May 3
|Baboon Head
|2
|What happened to Krista (Apr '10)
|May 2
|Bella
|8
|K8SCI, Rick Wells (Jan '16)
|May 1
|Oopah Loopah
|4
|Jim Poulpee and the Tippy Toe Tappers
|May 1
|Nogamen Totchkie
|2
|Pregnant With child's teacher
|Apr 30
|Dr Ruth s Panties
|2
Find what you want!
Search Medina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC