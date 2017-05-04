Medina community news: Kiwanis flower sale, community shred day,...

Spring has sprung in Northeast Ohio and no matter what Mother Nature has in store, your mother will enjoy a gift of flowers on her special weekend. The Kiwanis Club of Medina will hold its annual Mother's Day Weekend flower sale from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. May 12 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 13 at the Medina Shopping Center on North Court Street.

