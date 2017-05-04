Medina community news: Kiwanis flower sale, community shred day,...
Spring has sprung in Northeast Ohio and no matter what Mother Nature has in store, your mother will enjoy a gift of flowers on her special weekend. The Kiwanis Club of Medina will hold its annual Mother's Day Weekend flower sale from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. May 12 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 13 at the Medina Shopping Center on North Court Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Medina Sun.
Add your comments below
Medina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Corrupt - Judge Carol Dezso, Summit County DR C... (Jan '16)
|Thu
|Concerned Father
|22
|Medina County to seek bids for house razings (Aug '13)
|Wed
|Baboon Head
|2
|What happened to Krista (Apr '10)
|Tue
|Bella
|8
|K8SCI, Rick Wells (Jan '16)
|May 1
|Oopah Loopah
|4
|Jim Poulpee and the Tippy Toe Tappers
|May 1
|Nogamen Totchkie
|2
|Pregnant With child's teacher
|Apr 30
|Dr Ruth s Panties
|2
|What's With All The Panhandlers? (Sep '10)
|Apr 29
|Saint jimmie
|24
Find what you want!
Search Medina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC