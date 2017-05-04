Medina Community Design Committee looks to the future while celebrating its past
The Medina Community Design Committee took a few minutes to reflect on its past and look to its future during its 50th annual organizational meeting last night. The group confirmed its board members and voted for officers at the gathering at Cool Beans Cafe , 103 W. Liberty St. "This is our 50th annual meeting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Medina Sun.
Add your comments below
Medina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Change a word (Mar '09)
|Fri
|winner
|44
|Corrupt - Judge Carol Dezso, Summit County DR C... (Jan '16)
|May 4
|Concerned Father
|22
|Medina County to seek bids for house razings (Aug '13)
|May 3
|Baboon Head
|2
|What happened to Krista (Apr '10)
|May 2
|Bella
|8
|K8SCI, Rick Wells (Jan '16)
|May 1
|Oopah Loopah
|4
|Jim Poulpee and the Tippy Toe Tappers
|May 1
|Nogamen Totchkie
|2
|Pregnant With child's teacher
|Apr 30
|Dr Ruth s Panties
|2
Find what you want!
Search Medina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC