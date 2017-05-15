Medina board learns about turf

A representative from a field turf maintenance company recommended the Medina City School Board spend a little more on high-quality materials that would lengthen the service life of the new turf surface at Ken Dukes Stadium set to be installed this summer. Milo George of Professional Sports Field Services recommended during a May 1 board meeting the installation of a rubber shock pad under the turf surface that would not only make the turf last longer, but make the playing surface safer.

