Hillview Way in Medina to close for 30 days as part of U.S. 42 widening project

The roadway will be closed between North Court Street and the entrances to the K-Mart Plaza and Verizon Wireless store today through June 23. Hillview has been a popular east-west access route between North Court and North Huntington streets for drivers hoping to skirt much of the construction for the widening project, which has torn up large swaths of roadway between Harding Street and Fenn Road. The detour for motorists who would normally use Hillview will be North Court north to Grande Boulevard, west on Grande to North Huntington and south on North Huntington to Hillview.

