Dust from Medina concrete plant worries residents
City officials are anxiously awaiting an analysis of dust produced by a concrete company to determine if it contains harmful levels of silica, a crucial development in an ongoing battle between the company and nearby residents. Jonathan Mendel, Medina's community development director, said the concerned residents of the Liberty Woods and the Yorktown housing developments in western Medina would be alerted when the results were available.
