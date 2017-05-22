Dust from Medina concrete plant worri...

Dust from Medina concrete plant worries residents

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Plain Dealer

City officials are anxiously awaiting an analysis of dust produced by a concrete company to determine if it contains harmful levels of silica, a crucial development in an ongoing battle between the company and nearby residents. Jonathan Mendel, Medina's community development director, said the concerned residents of the Liberty Woods and the Yorktown housing developments in western Medina would be alerted when the results were available.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Plain Dealer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Medina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who recalls Todd Hickman (akron) (Sep '11) 13 hr Ledesv 68
guess who (Feb '15) May 20 USS LIBERTY 23
News Akron to sell Main St. buildings for project (Jan '08) May 19 Hippies 183
News West Side Neighborhood Watch May 19 Blue 1
Missing cow (Apr '12) May 14 Rosies Left Tit 2
Change a word (Mar '09) May 5 winner 44
Corrupt - Judge Carol Dezso, Summit County DR C... (Jan '16) May 4 Concerned Father 22
See all Medina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Medina Forum Now

Medina Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Medina Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Medina, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,102 • Total comments across all topics: 281,208,185

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC