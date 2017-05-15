Democrat, urban concerns might get mo...

Democrat, urban concerns might get more attention if Ohio were split

12 hrs ago

Ohio has long been considered a purple state, a political bellwether that swings red or blue every four years to help elect the next president. But statewide elections have been reliably red for several cycles, giving Republicans the upper hand in drawing Statehouse and congressional district lines that helped secure their dominance for a decade.

