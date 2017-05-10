Brunswick and Medina students get first-hand civics lesson:Whit & Whimsey
Saint Ambrose students and their families invited Saint Francis Xavier students and families to travel by bus to Columbus May 2. The idea was to meet with representatives and attend the school choice rally on the steps of the Capitol building. Medina County, and the entire Catholic Diocese of Cleveland was well represented at the rally.
