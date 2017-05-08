Ashland Symphony Receives Donation From Home Savings
Home Savings Charitable Foundation recently donated a check for $1,500 to Ashland Symphony Orchestra. The funds were used for the Children's Choir of Medina County and the Ashland Symphony Orchestra.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMFD-TV Mansfield.
Comments
Add your comments below
Medina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Change a word (Mar '09)
|May 5
|winner
|44
|Corrupt - Judge Carol Dezso, Summit County DR C... (Jan '16)
|May 4
|Concerned Father
|22
|Medina County to seek bids for house razings (Aug '13)
|May 3
|Baboon Head
|2
|What happened to Krista (Apr '10)
|May 2
|Bella
|8
|K8SCI, Rick Wells (Jan '16)
|May 1
|Oopah Loopah
|4
|Jim Poulpee and the Tippy Toe Tappers
|May 1
|Nogamen Totchkie
|2
|Pregnant With child's teacher
|Apr 30
|Dr Ruth s Panties
|2
Find what you want!
Search Medina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC