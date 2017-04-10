Tempers flare as groups clash over pr...

Tempers flare as groups clash over proposed addiction recovery center in Medina

Emotions ran high at tonight's Medina City Council Finance Committee meeting over a proposed opioid addiction recovery center on the city's near west side. About 60 people crammed the basement meeting room as Medina County Common Pleas Court Judge Christopher Collier shared details about the center and its programs.

