Smith-State intersection closed until further notice
The intersection of W. Smith and S. State roads in the city of Medina closed the morning of Tuesday, April 11, and will remain closed until further notice. The city advises vehicles traveling southbound on S. State Road will not be permitted to turn left on W. Smith Road.
