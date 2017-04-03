Records: Local official found dead in Ohio lake was stabbed
Preliminary autopsy records shed more light on the mysterious death of a local official found in a northeast Ohio lake and indicate he was stabbed repeatedly. A kayaker found Byron Macron's body in Chippewa Lake in February, two months after the 45-year-old Lafayette Township trustee was last seen leaving his home near Medina .
