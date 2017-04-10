Northeast Ohio's best weekend brunches, breakfasts: The Girves Brown Derby
Our brunch and breakfast series continues with The Girves Brown Derby in Medina. The classic restaurant offers a limited but tasty brunch menu each Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Medina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What happened to Krista (Apr '10)
|10 hr
|Remembering
|7
|The 303 Walking Rock Star (Jul '13)
|11 hr
|Yep
|5
|Three arrested on suspicion of drunken driving ... (Mar '14)
|Sun
|Poulpee has Gay B...
|3
|Looking for a nice lady (Mar '15)
|Sun
|Lip Flap Baboon
|3
|, K8SCI Rick Wells, is African American. (May '16)
|Apr 7
|Beau Botts
|2
|Should i keep falling for her tricks
|Apr 7
|Fletcher Castoria
|2
|Akron woman accused of stabbing man over cheati...
|Apr 5
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Medina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC