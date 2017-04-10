Northeast Ohio's best weekend brunche...

Northeast Ohio's best weekend brunches, breakfasts: The Girves Brown Derby

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 8 Read more: Cleveland.com

Our brunch and breakfast series continues with The Girves Brown Derby in Medina. The classic restaurant offers a limited but tasty brunch menu each Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Medina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What happened to Krista (Apr '10) 10 hr Remembering 7
The 303 Walking Rock Star (Jul '13) 11 hr Yep 5
News Three arrested on suspicion of drunken driving ... (Mar '14) Sun Poulpee has Gay B... 3
Looking for a nice lady (Mar '15) Sun Lip Flap Baboon 3
, K8SCI Rick Wells, is African American. (May '16) Apr 7 Beau Botts 2
Should i keep falling for her tricks Apr 7 Fletcher Castoria 2
News Akron woman accused of stabbing man over cheati... Apr 5 Mr Shhhhh 1
See all Medina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Medina Forum Now

Medina Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Medina Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. Health Care
  4. Tornado
  5. Iran
 

Medina, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,099 • Total comments across all topics: 280,204,391

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC