New Montville stores to get tax abatement

Township trustees have approved an agreement to offer tax abatements to a new $7.7 million commercial development at the intersection of Normandy Park Drive and state Route 18. The development proposed by Montville Investors LLC would include a GetGo gas station in one building and three other retail shops in a second building. Two of those shops are expected to house a Starbucks coffee shop and a Chipotle restaurant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trading Post.