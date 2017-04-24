New Montville stores to get tax abate...

New Montville stores to get tax abatement

Township trustees have approved an agreement to offer tax abatements to a new $7.7 million commercial development at the intersection of Normandy Park Drive and state Route 18. The development proposed by Montville Investors LLC would include a GetGo gas station in one building and three other retail shops in a second building. Two of those shops are expected to house a Starbucks coffee shop and a Chipotle restaurant.

